Google announces four new Android features and several exclusive ones for Pixel owners

Google today announced four new Android features and several new features for Pixel owners via the March Pixel Drop.

Thousands of people lose money or sensitive information via text messages. The Google Messages app on Android now comes with AI-powered Scam Detection, allowing users to easily block and report these messages. Google Messages can now display a real-time warning to the user when it detects conversational text patterns commonly associated with scams in SMS, MMS, and RCS messages. Also, this feature will work only for messages from non-contacts, and all the processing is done on-device.

This new Scam Detection feature in Google Messages is launching in English first in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, and will expand to more countries soon. Google also announced the expanded availability of Scam Detection for calls to all English-speaking Pixel 9+ users in the U.S.

The Find My Device app now allows users to share their live location with others. For example, if you are planning a meetup, everyone can share their live location with others, keeping everyone updated on their whereabouts.

Google is bringing more games to Android Auto. Users can now download Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2, and Beach Buggy Racing to their smartphones and access them in Android Auto.

Google Chrome’s price tracking feature will allow you to check a product’s price history, track price drops, or compare prices across the web. Users can access this feature by tapping the “Price is low” notification in the Chrome address bar. This feature is available in the U.S. with compatible products and websites. Users should also have the “Make Searches and Browsing Better” setting enabled in Chrome.

In addition to the above Android features, Pixel owners will be getting the following features as part of the March Pixel Drop:

Gemini Live upgrade with improved understanding and multilingual conversation in over 45 languages.

Multimodal capabilities in Gemini Live for Pixel 6 and newer and Pixel Fold devices. Gemini Live through live video and screen sharing is coming to Gemini Advanced users in the coming weeks.

Suggestions feature in the Pixel Screenshots app for automatic screen organization.

Pixel Studio for creating unique images of people in English, Japanese, and German (Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro only).

AI-powered summaries in the Recorder app for Japanese speakers.

Satellite SOS expansion to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, and Canada.

Loss of Pulse Detection on Pixel Watch 3 (U.S. only).

On-device menstrual tracking on Pixel Watch 3.

Improved step tracking accuracy on Pixel Watch.

Auto-bedtime Mode expansion to Pixel Watch 2.

Dual Screen Preview support for video recording (Pixel Fold).

Add Me with Dual Screen Preview (Pixel 9 Pro Fold).

Connected Cameras for streaming to social media platforms from different angles. Available on Pixel 9 phones only, using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect with Pixel 6 and newer Pixel phone cameras and GoPro HERO10 Black or newer cameras. Compatible apps include Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Transfer recordings to the current Pixel phone with automatic transcription.

Gboard's new Voice Toolbar for easy voice-to-type access.

Customizable Pixel Modes.

New actions on Pixel Watch for audio content control.

These updates demonstrate Google's commitment to improving user experience and security across Android and Pixel devices.