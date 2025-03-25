When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Google announces Gemini 2.5, beats DeepSeek R1, OpenAI o3-mini, and more in benchmarks

Illustration from Google

Earlier today, we saw the launch of DeepSeek's new large language model, DeepSeek-V3-0324. Now, Google has announced Gemini 2.5, a collection of thinking models that it claims are its most intelligent. As Google puts it:

Gemini 2.5 is a thinking model, designed to tackle increasingly complex problems. Our first 2.5 model, Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, leads common benchmarks by meaningful margins and showcases strong reasoning and code capabilities.

Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental is available in Google AI Studio as well as the Gemini app as long as you're subscribed to Gemini Advanced. There are also plans to bring it to Vertex AI, though Google did not reveal a time frame.

The benchmarks

From the benchmarks Google showed, Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental leads in math and code generation benchmarks, like AIME 2025 and LiveCodeBench v5. The company says that 2.5 represents a 'big leap' in coding performance over 2.0, making it better at creating web apps, editing code, and more.

Here's a table showing some information about Gemini 2.5 Pro:

Model deployment status Experimental
Supported data types for input Text, Image, Video, Audio
Supported data types for output Text
Supported number tokens for input 1M
Supported number tokens for output 64K
Knowledge cutoff January 2025
Tool use
  • Function calling
  • Structured output
  • Search as a tool
  • Code execution
Best for
  • Reasoning
  • Coding
  • Complex prompts
Availability
  • Google AI Studio
  • Gemini API
  • Gemini App

For now, there's no pricing, but expect more information regarding that in the coming weeks.

Over the last few months, Google added a couple of interesting Gemini-based models, like Gemini Robotics, a Gemini 2.0 model for robots. The consumer-facing Gemini App recently got Deep Research, a feature that uses AI to conduct research for you.

