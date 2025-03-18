Google announces plans to acquire Wiz for $32 billion

Today, Google announced an agreement to acquire Wiz, a leading cloud security platform, for approximately $32 billion. This will be an all-cash transaction subject to closing adjustments and regulatory approvals.

Wiz was started just 5 years ago and is headquartered in New York. Wiz offers an easy-to-use cybersecurity platform that works with all major clouds and code environments. Organizations ranging from startups to government agencies are using Wiz to protect their cloud services and applications.

Following the acquisition, Google promised that Wiz’s security services would continue to work and be available for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud. They would also be offered through partner security solutions. Additionally, Google Cloud will continue to provide security solutions to other partners in the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Google promises that the Wiz and Google Cloud combination will be able to deliver the following through this proposed acquisition:

Unified Security Platform: A next-generation unified security platform that combines Wiz’s Cloud Security Platform with Google Security Operations, securing cloud-native applications at every stage of development, protecting code, CI/CD systems, and infrastructure.

Threat Intelligence : Precise threat intelligence that gives customers visibility into their own systems through the eyes of their adversaries.

: Precise threat intelligence that gives customers visibility into their own systems through the eyes of their adversaries. New Threat Protection : Protection against new threats that are emerging with the adoption of AI, including threats to and from models.

: Protection against new threats that are emerging with the adoption of AI, including threats to and from models. Cybersecurity Professionals : AI Agents: The use of AI-powered cybersecurity agents to act as an extension of security teams. Mandiant: Complementing cybersecurity teams with additional expertise from Mandiant with incident response, strategic readiness, technical assurance, and managed defense.

: Measurable Defense: Ability to measure cyber defense effectiveness by proactively testing and validating the strength of security controls.

Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder & CEO, Wiz, said the following regarding the acquisition:

"Wiz and Google Cloud are fully committed to continue supporting and protecting customers across all major clouds, helping keep them safe and secure wherever they operate. This is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for customers and partners, as this acquisition will bolster our mission to improve security and prevent breaches by providing additional resources and deep AI expertise.”

Google currently offers threat intelligence, security operations, and expert consulting through Mandiant. This proposed acquisition of Wiz will enable Google to provide a more comprehensive security solution, enhancing its competitive position against Microsoft by integrating Wiz's cloud security platform.