Google-backed lock screen platform Glance launches an AI-powered shopping experience

Glance, the popular lock screen platform, with over 300 million monthly active users on Android, has received fresh backing from Google. The platform has also announced that it has teamed up with Google Cloud, to leverage Google's AI models to bring advanced AI experience to millions of smartphones worldwide.

The company is working on a new and advanced version of the Glance platform, that will "enhance and enrich user experiences on smartphone lock screens and ambient TV screens," using AI. This means people will be able to access news, sports, games, shopping, etc., right from their lock screens—all tailored to their interests using AI.

Powering over 450 million smartphones around the world, the platform has also launched an AI-powered shopping and commerce feature on the lock screen. As a part of its AI push, Glance has introduced a new AI-enabled shopping experience. Using Google's AI and Vertex AI models, the feature allows users to upload a selfie or a photo from their gallery.

The AI then analyzes their style and preferences, generating personalized images that show how they might look with different products. This could help users make instant shopping decisions right from their lock screens.

Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO of InMobi & Glance said in the official blog, "Our combined knowledge, AI capabilities, and expertise uniquely position Glance to deliver the next level of AI-driven experiences for smartphone users, supported by viable business models such as commerce and advertising."

Glance is currently testing "Glance AI" in the US, aiming to elevate both smartphone lock screens and TV ambient screen experience. The company also plans to roll out Glance AI in India in the coming months.