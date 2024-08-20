Google beta app on Android now includes hidden movie and TV series info cards

The Discover Feed on the Google app shows you the latest information on topics based on your interests. In addition to this, you can also add four cards at the top of the feed that displays the current Air Quality Index (AQI) and weather for your location, stock prices for a customized set of companies, and score updates from your favorite sports team.

Now, in the latest Google app Android beta, a new card has been spotted in the works. This new card will show you details about new and upcoming movies and TV shows and was seen in the Google app beta version 15.32.37.28.

In the "Customize" menu of the Discover Feed, you will see the option to add the new "TV and Movies" card once the feature rolls out. Selecting this option will place the "TV and Movies" card on top of the feed, just below the search bar.

The card will display information about new and upcoming movies and TV shows. For movies, it will include details such as title, runtime, and a small preview of the movie poster. You will also see text highlighting whether the movie is currently running in theaters or is available on any other platform.

For new and upcoming TV shows, you can expect a similar set of details with additional details like the number of episodes it contains. For now, the feature is currently under development. It is expected to roll out in a future update.

Recently, Google Search received a new update, which although added Dynamic Color, removed most of the customization options for the Google Search widget. Now, you can select between a set of themes, and select the transparency level.

Source and images: Android Authority