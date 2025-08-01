Google Chat gains interoperability with Microsoft Teams via NextPlane integration

In a significant step towards improving cross-platform collaboration, Google has announced enhanced interoperability between Google Chat and Microsoft Teams, powered by NextPlane’s OpenHub platform. This update is designed to support Google Workspace customers who operate within mixed-platform environments, ensuring seamless communication regardless of the messaging tool in use.

With this integration, users of Google Chat and Microsoft Teams can now engage in real-time messaging across platforms while continuing to use their preferred collaboration ecosystem. This cross-platform flexibility allows teams to maintain communication continuity without being tied to a single platform.

NextPlane’s OpenHub platform powers this integration with a set of features designed to bridge the gap between collaboration tools. Among its core capabilities is direct one-to-one messaging, enabling users to connect with colleagues across platforms for effective communication privately. Rich message fidelity ensures that messages retain their formatting and structure regardless of the tool being used, preserving clarity and consistency.

The solution also offers channel and space syncing, allowing users to stay engaged in group conversations without missing context. Additionally, multi-platform group chat functionality enables teams to collaborate in shared spaces without the need to switch environments. To further streamline collaboration, cross-platform file sharing is supported, making it easy to exchange documents and resources, thereby enhancing team productivity.

The interoperability solution addresses key enterprise concerns, offering support for data residency, compliance requirements, and business continuity planning. Designed with operational efficiency in mind, it aims to minimise complexity in deployment and management. Furthermore, the integration is optimised for Google Cloud Platform (GCP), ensuring scalability and performance within Google’s infrastructure. Furthermore, a usage-based licensing model adds additional flexibility.

This feature is available immediately for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. However, it’s important to note that a separate licence from NextPlane is required to activate the interoperability features.

The move underscores Google’s commitment to supporting hybrid collaboration environments, where businesses increasingly rely on multiple communication platforms to connect distributed teams.