Google Chrome password manager could get even more handy and convenient

Almost exactly a year ago in February 2022, Google Chrome's Canary channel received a feature update which introduced the option to add notes for saved passwords. In order to add a note, a user will have to go inside settings. Editing a saved note also works the same way. The ability to add notes is typically thought to be useful as it allows the user to add various information related to the password itself, like when you last modified the password and when it is set to automatically expire, security questions, among others.

Google is now looking to make that option even more handy and convenient for users. Reddit user and a prolific Chrome leakster, Leopeva64-2, has noted that the Chrome Canary channel now has the option to add notes from within the password manager bubble itself which means you can edit stuff while you are on that very site where you'd use the password. Likewise, the editing of the saved passwords will also work from the bubble.

Essentially, at the moment, the feature works by clicking on the password manager autofill bubble, and using the "Edit Note" option which can be seen in the image above. However, as mentioned before, this is on the Canary channel which means it will be a while before we see it on Stable. Besides, password saving and management is dealing with sensitive information and so these kinds of features always require lots of testing before they can be eventually released to the general public.