Google Contacts adds a new Highlights tab for Android users

For all Android users, Google has added a new Highlights tab to its contact management service - Google Contacts. With this change, the Contacts app has become a three-tab app that includes the Contacts tab, the Highlights tab, and Fix & Manage tab. Moreover, these three tabs make up the items of the main list view.

Located at the bottom of the Contacts app screen, the Highlights tab accommodates comfortably between the Contacts tab and the Fix & manage tab. Upon switching to it, you’ll also find a dedicated section for Favorites and Recent.

As the name suggests, Favorites lets you mark some of the frequently used contacts as important by looking for them using the search bar and then adding them to favorites from the top-right corner.

On the other hand, Recent includes contacts that can be put into two separate tab lists, namely Viewed recently and Added recently. Both give access to your most recent contacts so that you can find them quickly rather than having to scroll through the entire list of contacts.

Also, if you are not aware, you can use the Google Contacts app to back up your contacts and sync them across all your devices. This helps you keep your contacts organized and up to date.

Source: 9to5Google.