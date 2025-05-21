Google debuts AI tool for generating UI designs from prompts

Day 1 of Google I/O 2025 is complete, and with it came several announcements like updates to Gemini models, AI Mode in Google Search getting a wider rollout, and new generative AI tools for making media. Tucked into all that was a new experiment Google is calling Stitch, emerging from Google Labs and aiming to smooth out the often bumpy road between dreaming up a user interface and actually getting working code, a process that typically eats up a ton of time with back-and-forth.

Stitch is basically pitched as a way to turn plain English prompts or even images into UI designs and the frontend code to power them, all pretty quickly. Google says the tool "leverages the multimodal capabilities of Gemini 2.5 Pro to create a more fluid and integrated workflow between design and development."

So, what can this Stitch thing actually do? For starters, you can describe the app you are imagining, throwing in details like color schemes or the kind of experience you want, and Stitch will cook up a visual interface. If you have already got something visual, like a napkin sketch, a screenshot you like, or some basic wireframes, you can feed that image to Stitch, and it will try to translate it into a digital UI. Google also explained that Stitch is built for quick changes and trying out different ideas, letting you generate a bunch of design options to fiddle with until it looks right.

Once you are happy with a design, Stitch offers a couple of key ways to move forward into the actual development work. Google lays it out:

Paste to Figma: Your generated design can be seamlessly pasted to Figma for easy further refinement, collaboration with design teams, and integration into existing design systems.

Your generated design can be seamlessly pasted to Figma for easy further refinement, collaboration with design teams, and integration into existing design systems. Export front-end code: Stitch generates clean, functional front-end code based on your design, so you have a fully functional UI ready to go.

Tools aimed at UI generation are not entirely new; for example, v0 by Vercel also allows developers to generate UI components from prompts and iterate on them. Though in v0's case, its core interaction with Figma is different, as you have the primary workflow being the import and conversion of Figma designs into code, rather than Stitch's capability to directly output its AI-generated designs to Figma for further refinement. You can try out Stitch on its official website.