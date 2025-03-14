Google expands Gemini with improved AI, Deep Research, and personalization

Google announced several updates today to the performance and availability of Gemini features.

First, Google is rolling out an improved 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model which is said to come with greater efficiency, faster performance, and support for features like file uploads. Google claims that this model will deliver improved responses, as it is trained to break down prompts into a series of reasoning steps. Gemini Advanced users can enjoy a 1M token context window with this new 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental, allowing them to use it for more complex problems.

The Gemini Deep Research feature is now powered by the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model, which improves planning, searching, reasoning, analyzing, and reporting. As a result, users will be able to get better quality, multi-page reports. Following in DeepSeek's footsteps, Gemini Deep Research now displays its thought process while performing tasks.

The improved Deep Research is now available around the world in 45+ languages. Additionally, this new feature will be available a few times a month for free users, while Gemini Advanced users will have expanded access.

Google today also announced a new experimental capability called personalization that uses the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model. With this new feature, Gemini connects with Google apps and services, starting with Search, to deliver personalized responses. For example, if users ask Gemini for shoe recommendations, it will reference their recent shoe-related searches. Users can enable this new feature by selecting "Personalization (experimental)" from the model drop-down.

Gemini can now connect with more Google apps, including Calendar, Notes, Tasks, and Photos, in the English language. These apps will be available via the new 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model. With this capability, users can ask Gemini to “Look up an easy cookie recipe on YouTube, add the ingredients to my shopping list, and find me grocery stores that are still open nearby.”

Finally, Google announced that Gems will be available to all users for free in the Gemini app. By integrating with more Google services and offering enhanced personalization, Gemini aims to become a more integral part of users' daily lives.