Google Gemini can now recall past chats for better responses

Today's leading large language models (LLMs) generally can't recall prior conversations. Imagine discussing a trip to a new country and your desired cities one week, then wanting to refine those plans later. Currently, you'd have to either repeat everything or try to find the old conversation yourself, rather than simply picking up where you left off.

Google today announced a new Gemini feature that allows users to recall past chats. You can now ask about something you’ve already discussed with Gemini in the past, or ask Gemini to summarize a previous conversation.

To use this feature, Gemini will be using your previously stored conversations. However, Google will allow you to review and delete the chat history. You can also decide the duration for which Google can store your chat history. If you do not want Gemini to store your chats, you can turn off Gemini Apps Activity altogether. Another good thing is that Gemini may indicate when it uses your past chats in sources and related content.

This new recall feature is now rolling out to Gemini Advanced subscribers via the Google One AI Premium Plan on the Gemini web and mobile app with English language support. Google will be bringing this feature to other languages and to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise customers over the coming weeks.

The ability to recall past conversations will make interactions with Gemini more seamless and efficient, especially for complex or ongoing projects. The control users have over their stored chat history also addresses privacy concerns.

Early this month, Google announced the new Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental for Gemini users. This new cost-efficient model is built on the speed and performance of Gemini 2.0 Flash, but also features advanced reasoning capabilities. The Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental also reveals its thought process, allowing you to trace the model's line of reasoning.