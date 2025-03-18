Google Gemini gets Canvas and Audio Overviews features

Google today announced two new features in Gemini. First, Canvas will help users edit documents, iterate on ideas, and learn coding. Second, Google is integrating NotebookLM's Audio Overview into Gemini.

Gemini's new Canvas is an interactive space that functions similarly to OpenAI's ChatGPT Canvas feature. To access the Canvas feature, users simply need to select ‘Canvas’ in the prompt bar. In Canvas mode, users can write and edit documents or code, with changes appearing in real-time.

While editing a document, users can select specific sections and adjust the tone, length, or formatting using quick editing tools. They can also share the created content with others by exporting it to Google Docs with a single click.

For coding-related tasks, Canvas helps users easily turn their ideas into working prototypes by providing previews of web apps, Python scripts, games, simulations, and other interactive applications. For example, users can ask Gemini to create a simple personal website based on a résumé. They can then make further changes to the generated website using natural language queries. Additionally, users can share the generated code with others for collaboration.

Google is rolling out the new Canvas feature globally today for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers in all languages where Gemini Apps are available.

With Audio Overview in Gemini, users can convert their documents and other content into engaging, podcast-style audio discussions. They can now transform Gemini Deep Research reports into lively deep-dive conversations.

Audio Overview is now rolling out globally to Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers in English. To create an Audio Overview in Gemini, users simply need to upload their related files and click the suggestion chip that appears above the prompt bar. This feature will be available on the web and in the Gemini mobile app. Users can also share or download the generated audio content.