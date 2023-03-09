Google is biding adieu to the Chrome Cleanup Tool on Windows

Google's Chrome Cleanup Tool was made to scan computers for unwanted software (UwS) that caused problems in Google Chrome. It targeted potentially unwanted programs, malware, adware extensions that caused advertisements and other unexpected settings changes. Starting Chrome version 111, however, the feature will be turned off and will no longer be available for the users.

Launched in 2015, the Chrome Cleanup Tool has performed more than 80 million cleanups, as per Google. However, several factors have led to Google's decision to retire this tool. User complaints about unwanted software have continued to decline over the years. Windows Security has also improved drastically since 2015 that can detect and block UwS before they are downloaded or installed on your Windows PC. Google Safe Browsing, new techniques for blocking cookie theft has also been improved meanwhile.

Google says that it will also remove the component that used to periodically scan Windows machines and prompt users for cleanup when it found something suspicious. Users will still be protected by Google Safe Browsing on Chrome that automatically blocks dangerous websites and downloads. In addition to that, user can also opt for enhanced protection by navigating to chrome://settings/security that increases protection by sharing real-time data with Safe Browsing.