Google is bringing NotebookLM to Android and iOS this month

NotebookLM, Google's AI-powered notebook built using the Gemini language model, is getting an Android app. We know this because of a new entry in the Google Play Store, which appeared ahead of its anticipated launch.

Until now, NotebookLM has only been available as a website. You could open it on a phone, but the interface was clearly built for a larger screen, which made it a bit clunky on mobile. Hopefully, a dedicated mobile app can change that.

The service is designed to help you make sense of your own information. You feed it source materials like PDFs, Google Docs, Google Slides, websites, or even public YouTube videos, and it becomes like an AI expert on that specific content. It can generate summaries, create FAQs, answer questions about the material, and even produce Audio Overviews, which are narrated AI briefings that sound like a podcast discussion. Unlike Google's efforts to squeeze AI like Gemini into all kinds of products, NotebookLM stands out by focusing only on the information you give it. That makes it less likely to hallucinate and lets it cite sources right in the text.

It’s not just Android users who are getting a dedicated app. A listing for NotebookLM has also popped up on the iOS App Store, and this one comes with a specific release date: May 20, 2025. That also happens to be the first day of Google I/O, the company’s main developer conference (you can find the full event schedule here). The App Store description gives a quick look at what to expect:

Listen to your favorite Audio Overviews on the go with the Google NotebookLM app, the official companion app to notebooklm.google.com.

The app allows you to:

• View the notebooks you have created on notebooklm.google.com

• View the sources you have uploaded in each of the notebooks

• Listen to the Audio Overviews you have generated on notebooklm.google.com

On Android, the Play Store listing highlights many of the same features. You'll be able to create and access notebooks, ask questions, and listen to your podcast-style Audio Overviews with support for background playback and offline mode. It also mentions tighter integration with the operating system, such as the ability to add sources using Android's sharing feature. You'll also be able to interact with your AI experts directly from the app.