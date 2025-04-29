Google is expanding Audio Overviews in NotebookLM to more than 50 languages

NotebookLM, Google Labs' AI-powered research and note-taking tool grounded in user documents via the Gemini language model, has been getting a bunch of useful additions lately. It has recently seen updates like adding support for YouTube videos, allowing users to integrate transcripts from public videos as sources, and a feature enabling users to search the web directly from within the tool to find relevant sources. Now, the latest enhancement focuses on its Audio Overviews feature.

This feature is designed to help users quickly get the gist of their materials without reading through everything. Think of it as turning your documents into a podcast summary. Google describes it this way:

Audio Overviews are lively "deep dive" discussions between two AI hosts who summarize key topics in your sources. These turn documents, slides, charts and more into engaging discussions with one click and are especially useful for learning on the go.

Until now, this handy tool was mainly for English speakers. But starting today, Google is rolling out support to generate these Audio Overviews in over 50 languages. This means you can upload your sources in various languages or mix them in a single notebook and then choose your preferred output language for the audio summary from a much larger list.

For end users wanting to try this, selecting the output language is straightforward. You just go to Settings > Output Language in the top right menu of your NotebookLM interface. Google notes there are no specific admin controls just for this language feature in Google Workspace, though administrators in Google Workspace for Education have existing controls over general NotebookLM access, which remain unchanged.

Google is clear that these audio summaries are meant to reflect the content you provided, not offer subjective opinions. While the audio generation is now multilingual, the interactive mode, where you can chat with the AI hosts, remains in beta and is only available in English for now. This expanded language capability is available to users on various Google Workspace editions, including Business Starter, Nonprofits, Education Fundamentals, and others, as well as NotebookLM Plus users on applicable plans.