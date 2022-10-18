Google is letting parents create watchlists for their children on Google TV

Last year, Google added a separate Google TV profile for children that gave parents more control over the screen time and content viewed by their children. Today, Google is introducing more features to manage their Google TV kids profiles.

Parents can now manage watch lists, which restrict the viewer to the content in the list. Parents can create “must-watch” lists directly from their profile by selecting the respective show or movie and clicking the watchlist button.

To ensure kids get similar tv shows and movie recommendations, the company has also added Google-powered recommendations on children’s profiles. Users also have the option to hide unwanted movies or show suggestions by choosing the hide option by pressing the select button on the TV remote.

Lastly, Google is adding a “supervised experience” on Youtube; it gives access to the usual Youtube app experience but with content restrictions. By using the same Google Kids profile, parents can adjust features for pre-teens and older children while still being able to block unwanted channels and content.

These features are rolling out starting today and will gradually be available on Google TV devices like TCL, Hisense, and Sony, as well as on the Chromecast with Google TV.