Google is trying to combat "deep fakes" with the About This Image feature

As part of Google I/O 2023, the company announced a new effort for its Search platform that's designed to help combat "deep fake" images. It's called "About This Image" and it could go a long way toward labeling images designed to fool people and create misinformation.

Google's blog post states that this tool will show three things about images in finds in Search. First, it will offer info on when the image was first indexed by Google. It will also indicate where the image first appeared online. Finally, it will show where it has appeared in other places like social media, news sites, or even fact-checking sites.

Google says:

With this background information on an image, you can get a better understanding of whether an image is reliable — or if you need to take a second look. For example, with About this image, you’d be able to see that news articles pointed out that this image depicting a staged moon landing was AI-generated.

Google added that when it launches its own generative AI art creators, About This Image will have a markup in case it appears on other sites. This feature will launch first in the US later this summer.

