Google launches new accessibility features for Android and Google Maps

Image: Look to Speak

Google is rolling out a host of new accessibility features for Android, Google Maps, and other products on Global Accessibility Awareness Day. The feature dump comes just a day after Apple announced its list of accessibility features that includes Eye Tracking for iPhone and iPad.

For Android, the Lookout app is getting a new beta feature called Find Mode. It uses the phone's camera to find the specific objects belonging to categories of items such as seating, tables, or bathrooms. Lookout can also display AI-generated captions for images clicked through the app.

Image: Lookout Find Mode

The Look to Speak app is getting a text-free mode, where users can select emojis, symbols, and photos using their eyes to communicate with others. The app already allows users to select pre-written customizable phrases using their eyes, which are then spoken aloud.

Google is expanding the screen reader capabilities for Lens in Google Maps to Android and iOS globally in all supported languages. The accessibility feature available since last year uses the phone's camera and screen reader to show information about nearby places like ATMs, restaurants, or transit stations.

Another feature expanding globally to Android and iOS is detailed voice guidance, which again uses the phone's camera to give audio information to visually impaired users when they are walking to their destination, crossing a busy intersection, or getting rerouted if they're going the wrong way.

Google says over 50 million places on Maps now have accessibility information. The wheelchair icon available on Android and iOS, which is used to inform users about accessible restrooms, parking, and more is now coming to the desktop version of Google Maps.

Moreover, businesses and venues such as theatres, gyms, and auditoriums can add the Auracast attribute to their business profile on Google Maps. This will allow them to broadcast enhanced audio or assisted audio to visitors with Auracast-enabled Bluetooth hearing aids, earbuds, and headphones.

Apart from that, Google is also redesigning Sound Notifications alerts to improve the onboarding process, sound event browsing, and making it easier to save custom sounds for appliances. Sound Notifications informs users about household sounds like a doorbell ringing or a smoke alarm going off through vibrations, camera flashes, or push notifications on their phones.