Google limits AI data center power usage to support US grid during peak times

As tech firms accelerate the development of advanced AI models and the number of chatbot users surges exponentially, the demand for new data centers is skyrocketing. Yet this expansion comes with a critical challenge: AI data centers consume vast and often unsustainable amounts of electricity.

Supplying electricity to data centers has become a significant challenge for companies. And in some cases, it has triggered public backlash in areas where these data centers are built. In response, Google is exploring solutions to reduce the strain on the US power grid during periods of peak demand.

As Google noted on a blog post, it has signed two new utility agreements with Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to reduce AI data centers' power consumption during peak times.

Google's demand response program began in 2023 as a way to manage the power usage of data centers and reduce workloads on the US power grid when needed.

According to Google, the demand response program "allows large electricity loads like data centers to be interconnected more quickly, helps reduce the need to build new transmission and power plants, and helps grid operators more effectively and efficiently manage power grids."

Google's two latest utility agreements represent the first known instance of reducing power consumption by scaling back machine learning workloads.

"This builds on our successful demonstration with Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), where we reduced the power demand associated with ML workloads during three grid events last year — paving the way for us to pursue opportunities at other locations." Google added.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that energy demand from AI data centers could quadruple by 2030, with the technology requiring nearly as much electricity by the end of this decade as Japan consumes today.

That's why tech companies are aggressively pursuing every viable source of energy to meet the demands of their AI data centers, from acquiring and building nuclear power plants to expanding investments in renewables.