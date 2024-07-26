When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Google Maps adds 6 new India-specific features to solve the most common commuter problems

Google Maps hero

Google has announced that it is adding six new India-specific features to Maps. Most features solve Indian driver's common commuter problems.

Google says, "We're thrilled to share exciting new features that we're launching in India to make your navigation and exploration journeys more efficient and sustainable."

One of the features takes advantage of AI to help four-wheeler drivers navigate through narrow roads. This could come in handy, as Google is known to put car drivers through narrow streets that are difficult to navigate.

Google Maps India features

In addition to AI, the app will make use of satellite imagery, Street View, and other metrics to estimate the road width. The feature will be initially made available to eight cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, and will later expand to more cities.

Flyover navigation is another issue Indian people have often cursed Google Maps about. Until now, users used to get confused about whether to take the flyover or not. To fix this, Google Maps will now highlight flyovers in supported routes within 40 Indian cities.

Google Maps India features

EV charging stations are another area where Google has improved Google Maps. Google has reportedly partnered with leading EV charging providers, such as ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq, to show information on over 8,000 charging stations in Maps and Search.

Google Maps India feature

Users will now be able to view real-time availability and filter by charger type. Moreover, India is the first country that will feature two-wheeler EV charging stations on Google Maps.

One of the most requested options by Google Maps users has now landed for India. Google Maps has now simplified the process of reporting road incidents. With just a few taps, users can alert other Google Maps users about any ongoing construction or mishaps on their route.

Google Maps India features

Other features include the option to book metro tickets for users in Chennai and Kochi straight from the Google Maps app.

Google Maps India features

Google is also collaborating with local experts to curate a list of recommended places available in ten major cities in India. The features will start rolling out gradually across Android and iOS devices.

Source and images: Google

