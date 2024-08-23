Google Maps is pushing the redesigned bottom bar to iPhones

Google Maps is now rolling out a new update for iPhones that brings a slight tweak to the bottom bar UI. Notably, Google Maps redesigned the bottom bar in July and started rolling out for Android smartphones.

Now, the same redesigned bottom bar is making its way to iPhones. Google Maps for iOS reduces the number of bottom bar tabs from five to three. The "Go" tab has now been removed, but it is still accessible under the renamed "You" tab through the "Saved trips" list.

The Google Maps bottom bar on iOS now only shows Explore, You, and Contribute tabs. The middle tab, previously called "Saved," has now been replaced by the "You" tab. It retains the original bookmark icon. Additionally, the "Updates" tab has also been removed.

In the updated "You" tab page, you will now see new top tabs for "Notifications" and "Messages." These two items were previously a part of the "Updates" tab prior to this change. Also, Google Maps for iOS has removed the search bar from the "You" tab page.

There are no changes to the "Contribute" tab, and it remains the same. Overall, the new Google Maps redesigned bottom bar looks neat and clean and also less cluttered. This new change is visible in the Google Maps for iOS v6.129.1. It appears to be a server-side change. So, if you have the app opened, try closing it and also close it from the recent apps list to load the change.

Google Maps recently made offline maps available for Wear OS smartwatches. With this update, all of your offline maps saved in your smartphone will automatically get synced to your Wear OS watch over Wi-Fi and when charging. The new "Offline maps" option will be visible above the Settings option at the bottom of the main list.

Source and image: 9To5Google