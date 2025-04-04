Google may add a telephoto lens to the base model of the Pixel 10 series

While we’re still months away from the release of the Pixel 10 series, leaks about what Google plans to offer in its upcoming smartphones have already started surfacing online. Just a few months ago, it was confirmed that the next-gen Pixel phones will feature a MediaTek modem. Now, an internal Google document shared with Android Authority reveals the camera specifications of the Pixel 10 series.

According to the document, the standard Pixel 10 will come equipped with an 11MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto camera. While this might sound like a major upgrade—especially since the telephoto lens has been exclusive to the Pro model since the Pixel 6—its addition to the base model comes with a trade-off. Google is reportedly downgrading the primary and ultra wide cameras on the Pixel 10.

The Pixel 9 features a Samsung GNV 1/1.31" primary sensor and a Sony IMX858 1/2.55" ultra wide sensor. However, the base model of the Pixel 10 series is expected to feature a Samsung GN8 1/1.95" primary sensor and a Sony IMX712 1/3.1" ultra wide sensor. These specs might sound familiar because they’re the same ones found in the Google Pixel 9a. So essentially, the upcoming Pixel 10 will be a Pixel 9a with an added telephoto lens.

While Google might grab attention by adding a new telephoto lens, the device may not deliver the level of camera performance you'd expect from the Pixel 10 due to the smaller sensor size. Google may eventually use AI and on-device processing to help make up for the reduced sensor size, but at the end of the day, it’s hard to beat the laws of physics and achieve the same image quality the Pixel 10 could have delivered even using the same sensor as the Pixel 9.

That said, Google will need to launch the Pixel 10 at a lower price than the Pixel 9; otherwise, it may struggle to attract customers who are primarily interested in the Pixel lineup for its camera capabilities, especially when deciding between the Pixel 10 and the more affordable Pixel 9A.

The report also reveals that Google isn’t planning to make any changes to the Pixel 10 Pro models. However, the Pro Fold model is getting a slight upgrade to its primary sensor. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a Sony IMX787 sensor, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly come with a Samsung GN8 sensor.