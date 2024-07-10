Google Meet Zoom integration gets support for HDMI presentations

Google announced it's releasing a new feature to build on the interoperability between Google Meet and Zoom. Users on these platforms can now present content via a wired HDMI connection during video meetings.

The new functionality will allow users to present HDMI content in Zoom Meetings from Google Meet hardware devices. Similarly, users will be able to present HDMI content into Google Meet calls from supported Zoom Rooms.

Bi-directional interoperability between Google Meet and Zoom was introduced in early 2023, allowing users to join virtual meetings across the platforms. However, the integration lacked support for some Zoom features, such as polls, wired presentations, and dual-screen support.

"This is designed to make it even easier for our customers and their users to connect and collaborate with people outside of the Meet ecosystem," Google said in a blog post explaining the new feature.

Zoom interop on Google Meet hardware is turned on by default. On a support page, Google says that turning on the interoperability automatically turns on the HDMI presentation. You can present content such as slides, animation, video, and audio, the support page mentions, adding that HDMI presentation is not supported on Poly and Logitech devices.

To share content, connect the HDMI cable to your device. The HDMI connector will immediately present your screen and audio to people in the room. If you're in a meeting, tap 'Present to meeting' to present to everyone in the meeting.

Wired HDMI presentation is available to all Google Workspace customers with Google Meet hardware Chrome-based devices. The feature has started rolling out and will take about two weeks to reach all eligible users.

Google added several new Meet features in recent updates, including Meet addons for Android devices and the ability to hide tiles with no video feeds. A rumor suggests Google Meet might get support for live translation powered by Samsung's Galaxy AI.