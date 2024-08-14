Google officially pulls the plug on the original Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

If you have your eyes glued on the recently launched Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, then you might have missed that Google has officially discontinued the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the original Pixel Fold.

According to a report, Google has removed the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Fold, from the "Browse Phone" section on its official website (spotted by 9to5Google). However, the Pixel 7a is still listed with phones including the Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

This shouldn't come as a surprise because the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold brings drastic upgrades over the Pixel Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers a bigger display, thinner bezels, an IPX8 rating, a new triple rear camera setup, and comes with Tensor G4 chipset. Additionally, the naming scheme suggests that Google has skipped eight generations of Pixel Folds to arrive at Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

As for the Pixel 7 series, which includes the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, both phones are now two years old. They were being sold alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro for the past several months for a price tag of $599 and $899, but now, you can't purchase them, at least from the official website. The Pixel 7a still retails for $499, the same as the Pixel 8a (go for the Pixel 8a for obvious reasons). Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are also available for $699 and $999.

For those who were still awestruck by what Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro had to offer, you can get your hands on the phones at discounted prices from retailers such as Amazon. Notably, Amazon still shows stock available for the Pixel Fold at $1799 (256GB). But you should hurry as they may be available only till stocks last.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.