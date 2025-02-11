Google One AI Premium Plan just got better with free NotebookLM Plus

Google today announced a new benefit for Google One AI Premium plan subscribers. Along with several premium benefits across Google, these users will have access to NotebookLM Plus, which offers 5x higher usage limits compared to free users. This move could help Google attract more users to its Google One AI Premium plan.

NotebookLM is a research tool from Google that became viral late last year. It allowed users to upload any content, summarize it, ask questions, and transform it into a podcast-style audio discussion.

NotebookLM Plus provides users with more than five times more Audio Overviews, notebooks and sources per notebook, the ability to customize the style and length of notebook responses, the ability to share a notebook with friend or family member with usage analytics, and more.

NotebookLM Plus is already available for businesses, schools, and enterprises via Google Workspace. Now, Google One AI Premium plan subscribers can enjoy NotebookLM Plus for free with no additional charges or increase in plan price.

For students, Google is announcing a 50% discount to make the Google One AI Premium plan more affordable. For 12 months, students in the US who are 18 and older can get an AI Premium plan for their personal Google account at $9.99/month.

In addition to NotebookLM Plus, Google One AI Premium plan offers 2 TB of storage, Gemini access in Google Workspace apps including Gmail and Google Docs, Gemini Advanced with access to Google's most capable AI models, unlimited Magic Editor saves in Google Photos, and more. Google also promises to provide priority access to its future innovations to AI premium plan users.

Recently, Google announced that the Gemini 2.0 Flash model is becoming the default model for all Gemini app users on the web and mobile. The Gemini 2.0 Flash model outperforms the Gemini 1.5 Pro model on key benchmarks and is twice as fast. With these initiatives, Google is making its AI-powered tools and services more accessible and affordable for users.