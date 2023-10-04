Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones include the Tensor G3 chips and 7 years of OS updates

Info about these devices have leaked out for a while, but today, Google finally announced its latest in-house Android smartphones; the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

In a blog post, Google revealed the details on both phones. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will have Google's latest processor, the Tensor G3, and both will ship with Android 14, the latest version of Google's mobile OS out of the box. Google revealed that both phones would get seven years of OS updates, including all security and feature updates.

The Pixel 8 will have a 6.2-inch display with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB and 256GB of storage. It will also have a 50MP main rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide rear camera, and a 10.5MP front camera. It will also have a 4,575 mAh battery.

The Pixel 8 Pro will include a 6.7-inch display, 12GB of RAM, and storage options up to 1TB. It will also have a 50MP rear main camera, two other 48MP cameras, and a 10.5MP front camera. The battery will be 5,050 mAh in size, and both phones will support wireless charging.

The Pixel 8 prices start at $699, and preorders are available now at Amazon with Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose color choices. The Pixel 8 Pro prices start at $999, and are also available for preorder at Amazon, with Obsidian, Bay, and Porcelain color choices.

Google also announced that the Pixel 8 Pro will be getting a number of on-board generative AI features. They will include an improved version of the Magic Eraser photo editing software out of the box. In upcoming feature updates, the Pixel 8 Pro will gain additional features, including Video Boost, that will help improve the looks of videos made on the phone with generative AI processing.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.