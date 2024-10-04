Google Pixel 9a's early launch might have something to do with the iPhone SE 4

Google introduced the Pixel 9 series in August this year, and the devices packed a lot of new features such as the option to use Wi-Fi and a cable to speed up data transfer, charging cycle, satellite connectivity, and more.

Soon after, leaks and rumors about the next year's Pixel 9a started surfacing. Recently, a leak showcased renders of the Pixel 9a, highlighting a completely new camera design, which is flush with the back panel.

Then it was reported that the Pixel 9a could launch in four colors, including two new color options. Notably, Google could ditch the Aloe and Bay colors for Peony and Iris. Now a fresh leak gives us information about the launch date of the phone, and it may have to do something with the iPhone SE 4.

According to Android Headlines, Google may launch the Pixel 9a sometime in early March 2025. Usually, Google introduces its a-series smartphone in May. The report suggests that the pre-orders will begin in mid-March, with shipping and in-store availability following shortly thereafter.

Google also launched the Pixel 9 series a bit earlier than its usual schedule, which many believe was done to get ahead of the Apple iPhone 16 launch. A similar strategy could be used for the Pixel 9a phone, as Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 next year, with a refreshed design and powerful A18 processor.

By launching the Pixel 9a earlier, Google will not only get a step ahead in the release schedule but also could hope to bring down the hype surrounding the iPhone SE 4. Interestingly, this early release plan may not be temporary and could be a permanent change to the Pixel a-series schedule. This means that the Pixel 10a could launch in March 2026 as well.

The Pixel 9a is expected to be a bit taller and wider than the current Pixel 8a smartphone. It could be powered by a Samsung-made Tensor G4 chipset, along with Android 15, which the Pixel 9 series is still waiting for, while VIVO has already pushed the update.