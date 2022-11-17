Google Play will now prompt you to update your app if it crashes

Even if you have a powerful Android phone, you might still experience some of your apps crashing from time to time. Sometimes, it's not your phone's fault, as crashes can occur due to a bug in the app's coding.

Google is looking to make that experience better with its latest update to the Play Store. In the Google Play System updates support page, one of the newest entries includes “Help users to resolve app crashes with new update prompts.” This was first spotted by Esper's technical editor Mishaal Rahman:

There's a neat feature coming soon to the Google Play Store according to the "What's new in Google System Updates" page. Starting in version 33.2, the Play Store will prompt users to install the latest update for an app that's crashing (obviously only if an update is available). — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 16, 2022

The new feature arrived on Google Play store version 33.2, which became available on Tuesday, November 15.

If an app crashes, users will receive a notification which reads:

"Update the app to fix crashes" "The app stopped working, but the latest update for the app may fix the issue. Install the update and then open the app again. If you want to update later, go to %1$s in Google Play."

Obviously, not all apps that will crash will have an update available, but it's helpful for Google to remind users to check the update available for their app to avoid running into the same problem. Of course, there isn't a guarantee that an app update would fix crashing issues but the intent is to ensure that users have the most updated app version, which should be the most stable.

Aside from this update, the Google Play Store will also get new formats for search results, updates for the game cluster views on Play for Chromebooks, and an update for the Kids menu format on large-screen devices. Users will also have the ability to allow automatic updates over limited mobile data connections if they don't have regular access to Wi-Fi.

Source: Google