Google replaces Bard with Gemini, finally launches a mobile app and a new Ultra 1.0 model

Google has announced a rebranding of its Bard AI chatbot. It is now called Gemini, the same as Google's most powerful AI model. The Pro 1.0 variant is now available in more than 40 languages and over 230 countries.

Sissie Hsiao, Google's VP and General Manager of Gemini and Google Assistant experiences, said the following about the Bard rebranding:

Since we launched Bard last year, people all over the world have used it to collaborate with AI in a completely new way — to prepare for job interviews, debug code, brainstorm new business ideas or, as we announced last week, create captivating images. Our mission with Bard has always been to give you direct access to our AI models, and Gemini represents our most capable family of models. To reflect this, Bard will now simply be known as Gemini.

In addition to a new name, Google launched a mobile app for Gemini on Android. You can access it like any other application and replace Google Assistant with it. Saying "Hey Google" will launch a new overlay experience with quick access to Gemini and the ability to contextualize what is happening on your screen. Google also says that the Gemini app supports most of Assistant's features, such as setting timers, making calls, controlling home devices, and more.

As for iOS, iPhone owners will be able to access Gemini using the regular Google app. The company is rolling out the Gemini app for Android and the Google app update on iOS to customers in the US right now, with more countries following suit in the coming weeks.

Finally, Google is ready to launch a paid version of Gemini. Called Gemini Advanced, it is powered by Google's "most capable state-of-the-art AI model," Ultra 1.0. The company says Gemini Advanced is much more capable at highly complex tasks, such as writing code, reasoning, following nuanced instructions, completing creative tasks, and more. In addition, with Gemini Advanced, you can have longer and more detailed conversations.

Gemini Advanced is available right now in English in over 150 countries. Like Microsoft's Copilot Pro, it costs $19.99/mo. However, it is tied to the Google One subscription, which offers additional perks, such as 2TB in Google Drive. In addition, you can try the Google One AI Premium Plan for two months for free.