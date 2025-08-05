Google reportedly delays Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4 & Buds 2a launch until October

Google already confirmed that its new Pixel-branded devices will debut on August 20, with pre-orders opening just a few days later. However, according to the latest rumors, only the standard Pixel 10 models will be available shortly after launch. Those interested in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, or Pixel Buds 2a may have to wait until October for availability.

According to a new report by WinFuture, citing well-informed sources, Google has faced supply chain problems and has delayed the launch of Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a to sometime in October.

Meanwhile, all of these delayed devices will be unveiled alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 models on August 20, but you should wait for a few months before getting your hands on them. The report also didn't say when the pre-order for delayed devices will be open.

Nevertheless, only the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be available for purchase in stores starting August 28, just a few days after the official unveiling. The rest of the new Pixel devices are more likely to arrive on October 9, 2025.

Based on the previous reports, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is likely to get a new, bigger display as well as IP68 certification. Changes to some internal components may have caused disruptions in Google's supply chain, though the exact reason for the delay is yet to be discovered.

This isn't the first time Google has staggered the rollout of its Pixel devices. Last year, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL were unveiled on August 13 and became available for purchase on August 22. However, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold didn't hit store shelves until September 4. The Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 followed on September 10 and September 26, respectively.