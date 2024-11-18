Google rolls out ‘Screen time reminders' on Android to help you break the scroll

Google is helping Android users manage screen time more effectively with a new feature called "Screen time reminders." Introduced as part of its Digital Wellbeing suite, this tool gently nudges users to leave apps they’ve spent significant time on.

The feature displays a small pop-up notification at the top of the screen after a user spends an extended amount of time on an app. Unlike the app time limits already available in Digital Wellbeing, these reminders are not rigid. Instead, they appear sporadically, making them feel less like a restriction and more like a gentle reminder to reflect on how you're using your time.

For instance, some users have reported receiving these reminders after spending 15 to 25 minutes on various apps, like Instagram. However, Google describes the notifications as "occasional," and there doesn’t appear to be a way to customize the frequency. Once enabled, the feature applies to all apps by default. However, you can turn off reminders for specific apps where extended sessions might be intentional, such as video streaming or gaming platforms.

To disable reminders for an app, you can tap on the pop-up when it appears. While this flexibility is handy, the feature itself is turned off by default, so you will need to enable it manually through your device's Digital Wellbeing settings.

This update isn’t exclusive to Pixel phones. Google is rolling out the feature to several Android devices, including those from OnePlus, Oppo, and Nothing. So, if you're not a Pixel user, there's a good chance you'll get the Screen time reminders feature on your Android device as well. Samsung Galaxy phones, however, are an exception, as Samsung’s version of Digital Wellbeing doesn’t yet include a similar function.



Via: 9to5google