Google starts pushing Gemini Live voice chat mode to Workspace users

In its latest update for Workspace users, Google has started rolling out Gemini Live to Workspace users. The generative AI-powered feature uses Gemini's multi-modal capabilities to offer a conversation-style experience.

You can ask questions in natural language using your voice and get responses in natural-sounding AI voices. You can interrupt Gemini in the middle of its response to ask questions or change the topic.

Gemini Live was unveiled at the Pixel launch event in 2024 and rolled out to Android and iOS users over the coming months. It was initially available to the paid subscribers of Gemini Advanced and later made free for personal accounts.

The feature is accessible via a button at the bottom right corner of the Gemini app. You can pick from a collection of 10 different voices for the AI chatbot. Google also updated the voice chat feature to support more languages, analyze camera feeds, and throw suggestions by looking at screen recordings.

As Google mentioned in a blog post, Workspace users can interact with Gemini Live in several ways. They can talk back and forth and use the feature to brainstorm ideas for a new marketing campaign, a potential thesis topic, or a sales meeting strategy.

Gemini Live can discuss potential features for a new product or questions for a research paper. It can be used to practice aloud, where the user can get feedback on an upcoming presentation. In addition to camera and screen sharing, the feature supports images, files, and YouTube videos, which can be included in a conversation.

Note that Gemini Live is available for users aged 18 or older. For those using the Gemini app with a work or school account, Google cautions that it's not possible to turn off or delete their Gemini Apps activity (which includes activity on the web and mobile app).

Gemini Live has started rolling out to Google Workspace tiers, including Business Starter/Standard/ Plus, Enterprise Starter/Standard/Plus, Education Fundamentals/Standard/Plus, Frontline Starter/Standard, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, and Enterprise Essentials Plus. It will also be available to Nonprofits and Workspace users who purchased Gemini add-ons.