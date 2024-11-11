Google testing standalone "Gemini" app for iPhone

iPhone users might soon have a new way to interact with Google's AI assistant, Gemini. Previously, they could only access Gemini through a dedicated tab within the Google app. A recent discovery, reported by 9to5Google, suggests Google is testing a standalone "Google Gemini" app on the App Store, offering features currently unavailable through the existing integration within the Google app.

Another aspect of the spotted standalone app is the inclusion of Gemini Live, a feature currently unavailable on iOS. Gemini Live allows users to have conversations with the AI through voice commands. This feature has been available for Android users since September 2024, and its appearance in the standalone iPhone app suggests Google might be nearing an iOS rollout.

According to reports, only a single user in the Philippines has been able to access the app. The App Store listing itself isn't accessible in most regions, including the US, suggesting Google is conducting a beta test in select locations. This targeted rollout could be a way for Google to gather user feedback and resolve any glitches before a wider release.



A standalone Gemini app would offer iPhone users a more streamlined and convenient way to interact with Google's AI assistant. However, some questions remain unanswered. Will the standalone app eventually replace the existing integration within the Google app, or will both options coexist? How widely will the Live Activities feature be supported across different iPhone models and iOS versions?



With Google yet to officially announce the standalone app for iPhones, we can't say definitively when, or even if, it will see a wider release. However, the leak indicates Google is actively exploring ways to bring a more prominent and feature-rich Gemini experience to iOS. If the closed beta proves successful, iPhone users might soon have a powerful new AI assistant tool at their disposal.