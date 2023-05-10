Google will soon help Android owners find their device even if its offline

As part of Google I/O 2023, the company announced a new way for Android phone owners to find them, even if the phone is currently offline. It's an update to the Find My Device app that will use Bluetooth connections to basically crowdsource a lost phone's location:

Google stated:

We’ve heard from you that being able to locate devices that are offline or that don’t have location capabilities would make keeping track of your devices more seamless. That’s why later this summer, we're launching a refreshed Find My Device experience that makes it easier than ever to locate your devices and belongings quickly and securely by ringing compatible devices or viewing their location on a map in the app – even when they’re offline. The new Find My Device network will harness over a billion Android devices across the world to help you locate your missing belongings like headphones, tracker tags, or even your phone via Bluetooth proximity.

Google added this new Bluetooth feature for finding devices will use end-to-end encryption for extra safety. It also repeated an announcement with Apple that it was developing a way to combat unwanted tracking of wireless devices with a new joint specification that should be approved by the end of 2023.