Google will soon redirect you to Google.com, no matter your country

Google has announced a big change that will see users redirected to Google.com if they attempt to access Google via a country code top-level domain (ccTLD), such as Google.co.uk or Google.com.br. Historically, these different domains helped Google to localize its results, but thanks to Google’s ability to work out your location, these ccTLDs aren’t necessary.

It’s important to point out that Google isn’t quite phasing out these URLs just yet, rather, it’s just redirecting you from them to Google.com. It seems pretty unlikely that they will ever be phased out entirely, so your bookmarks that use these addresses should still be fine.

Big tech giants always seem to be in trouble with governments around the world for one thing or another. The search giant has said that even though it’s going to be redirecting to Google.com, this won’t change its obligations under the national laws of the countries it operates in.

You will begin noticing the redirection to Google.com in the coming months as the change is rolled out to more users. The company warned that you may be prompted to re-enter some of your Search preferences during the process. It didn’t mention which preferences you’d need to provide.

The change is quite a subtle one and since 2017, you’ve been able to go to Google.com and get local results from your searches. It’s quite unlikely that the vast majority of users will even notice this change. With the shift to mobile, many searches nowadays are also coming from the Google app on Android, in that case, you cannot even see a URL bar.

While the change is pretty notable, most readers do not need to think about this change. Just head to the URL you normally use to access Google and you’ll be sent to Google.com. You will still get your local results.

Source: Google