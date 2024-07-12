Google working on Android's QR scanner redesign with a new launch animation

It appears that Google is working on a redesigned user interface for Android's QR scanner. The newly redesigned Android QR code scanner UI is aimed at making one-hand operation easier. The new change was spotted in Google Play Services Beta v24.28.30.

In an APK Teardown post (via Android Authority), it was found that Google is also introducing a new launch animation. The new UI also moves the flashlight and feedback buttons close to the bottom of the screen, making it easier to use the Android QR code scanner with one hand.

At present, the built-in Android QR code scanner has three buttons at the top of the UI. Notably, there is also a button close to the scanner at the top-left corner, along with a button that lets you turn on the flashlight and also send feedback to Google using a dedicated button. The current UI also has a "Scan from photo" button beneath the viewfinder that allows you to scan a QR code from a photo.

In the newly redesigned UI, Google has integrated a flashlight and a feedback button inside a pill-shaped button located at the bottom of the screen. The pill also includes a "Scan from photo" button. The redesigned Android QR scanner UI brings the flashlight and feedback buttons closer to where your thumb rests naturally on the screen, making one-handed operation a smooth affair.

Additionally, Google also seems to be introducing a sleek new launch animation for the square viewfinder. The new features aren't rolling out for everyone at the moment and are likely to be released with a future update.

However, one important thing to note is that the features found in the APK Teardown post don't necessarily mean that they will make their way into the app in the future. It is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.