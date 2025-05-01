Google's answer to ChatGPT search is finally out of waitlist

Google has been experimenting a lot with AI on its Search page recently, and one of its newest products is AI Mode. The company has announced that AI Mode is now out of the waitlist, and now anyone in the United States can sign up on Google Labs to test it.

AI Mode is different from the 'AI Overview' that usually pops up on top whenever you search on Google. AI Mode uses a custom version of Gemini 2.0 to help users with their nuanced questions, which might have previously taken multiple searches. It shows all of the typical things Google already shows up on its Search page, such as knowledge graphs, shopping data, stock info, etc.

Unlike AI Overview, though, you can ask detailed questions in AI Mode, and it allows you to follow up on them in a dedicated space, similar to how Perplexity does it, as well as ChatGPT's recent web search integration.

Google says that it is rolling out visual places and product cards in the coming few weeks to AI Mode, with the ability to tap to get more details like ratings, reviews, and opening hours. When looking for a product, users can see shoppable options with real-time prices (including the latest promotions), images, shipping details and local inventory.

Google also added the ability for users to check out their previous search history, something which was absent in the AI mode previously, but is quite common on other platforms such as Perplexity and ChatGPT. To do that, users can click on the left-side panel to get back to past searches and continue with the conversation.

AI Mode is still only available inside Labs, but Google says that a small percentage of people in the U.S. will see the AI Mode tab in Search in the coming few weeks. You can sign up to test AI Mode by clicking here.