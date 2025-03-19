Google's new Pixel 9a takes on iPhone 16E with flagship features

According to market research firm IDC, the worldwide smartphone market is forecast to grow by just 2.3% year-over-year. To increase sales, OEMs are developing more affordable models to entice consumers to purchase new smartphones. Apple, a premium smartphone OEM, recently launched the mid-priced iPhone 16E to fuel demand within its iOS ecosystem.

Following this trend, Google announced today the Pixel 9a, its latest affordable smartphone. The Pixel 9a is powered by the Tensor G4, Google’s latest smartphone SoC, which is faster and more efficient than the Tensor G3.

The Pixel 9a features a new design with a flat profile and rounded edges. It is available in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris. Google has included a 6.3-inch Actua display that reaches up to 2700 nits of peak brightness and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, making it the best display on an A-series device ever.

Google also claims that the Pixel 9a has the best camera on any smartphone priced under $500. It features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP main camera. The ultrawide camera now also supports Macro Focus.

Since the Pixel 9a is powered by the same Tensor G4 processor found in the premium Pixel 9 series, users will be able to enjoy all the new AI-powered photography features, including:

, launched with the Pixel 9 series, is also available on the A-series for the first time. This feature combines two group photos into one, so everyone is included in the photo — even the photographer. Best Take lets you create the perfect group photo by seamlessly blending facial expressions from a series of photos into one.

lets you create the perfect group photo by seamlessly blending facial expressions from a series of photos into one. Magic Editor with Auto Frame can automatically reframe your photo, new or old. It suggests the best crop and even expands your image to capture more of the scene. You can also Reimagine photos in Magic Editor, such as adding fall leaves or green grass. Tap what you want to change in the photo and type what you want to see.

The Pixel 9a also supports other camera experiences, including Magic Eraser, Audio Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and the new Panorama with Night Sight.

The Pixel 9a also offers the best battery life of any Pixel available today. Google claims that the Pixel 9a will offer over 30 hours of battery life and over 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode. As expected, it comes with seven years of OS updates, security updates, and Pixel Drops. To improve its durability in daily usage, the Pixel 9a features an upgraded IP68 water and dust resistance, making it the most durable A-series phone yet.

The best part of the Pixel A-series is its affordability. The Pixel 9a will be available starting at just $499 and will be available beginning in April.