Google's US anti-trust trial over its online ad business will begin later today

After losing a previous antitrust case in the US over its online search services just a few weeks ago, Google is going back to the courtroom again for a legal battle with the US Justice Department. This time, the DOJ claims Google has violated antitrust laws over its online ad business.

Reuters reports that the trial itself will take place in Alexandria, Virginia, with U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema presiding over the case. The DOJ claims Google has used its power to almost completely dominate online ad sales through a series of acquisitions, along with alleged moves to influence online ad auctions and putting in barriers for how its customers can use its ad tools.

Google has denied the DOJ's allegations, claiming it has worked within the law on its online ad businesses. The company also claims that many online ads are now shown on mobile phone apps or via smart TV operating systems, where there is much more competition among ad systems.

The trial is expected to last at least several weeks. Representatives of ad companies and content creators, including Comcast, News Corp, and Ganett, are expected to testify in the case.

In September 2023, Google and the DOJ battled in court in Washington, D.C., with the government claiming Google had violated US antitrust laws over its dominance in online search. On August 4, 2024, the judge in the case ruled against Google, claiming the company made illegal moves to keep its monopoly on internet search. As part of its decision, Judge Amit P. Mehta wrote, "Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly."

Potential remedies, fines, or even a breakup of Google are all on the table at this point, but there's no word on when these decisions will be made.