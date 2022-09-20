Halo and Mafia receive major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week, games from the Halo and Mafia franchises are available for substantially less. Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- 11-11 Memories Retold | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Bundles Sale
- A Knight’s Quest | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 95% off | Spotlight Sale
- A Sketchbook About Her Sun | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- ABZU | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-01 FALKEN Set | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-11F Raven Set | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADFX-01 Morgan Set | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Anchorhead Raid | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ASF-X Shinden II Set | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – CFA-44 Nosferatu Set | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – F-15 S/MTD Set | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – F-16 XL Set | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – F-2A Super Kai Set | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – F-4E Phantom II + 3 Skins | Add-On | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – F/A-18F Super Hornet Block III Set | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – FB-22 Strike Raptor Set | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – MiG-35D Super Fulcrum Set | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Ten Million Relief Plan | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Unexpected Visitor | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – XFA-27 Set | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Bundles Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Bundles Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Bundles Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Bundles Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | Xbox Game Pass | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass | Add-On | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Bundles Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle | Smart Delivery | 67% off | Bundles Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle | Smart Delivery | 67% off | Bundles Sale
- Assetto Corsa | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLC | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLC | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLC | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione – British GT Pack DLC | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assetto Corsa – Ready To Race DLC | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assetto Corsa – Red Pack DLC | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Barn Finders and Treasure Hunter Simulator Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | DWG*
- Batman: Arkham Collection | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Bundles Sale
- Battlefield 1 | EA Play | 65% off | DWG*
- Battlefield 1 Revolution | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*
- Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | DWG*
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | DWG*
- Battlefield 2042 Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | DWG*
- Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | DWG*
- Battlefield 4 | EA Play | 65% off | DWG*
- Battlefield 4 Premium | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Battlefield V Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | DWG*
- Battletoads | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Bundles Sale
- Ben 10 Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Bundles Sale
- BioShock: The Collection | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Bleeding Edge | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLC | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Blue Dragon | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Bomber Crew | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Book of Demons | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass | Add-On | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 | Add-On | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass | Add-On | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 3 – Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot | Add-On | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood | Add-On | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles | Add-On | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck | Add-On | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 | Add-On | 35% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands Legendary Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Brawl Chess + Cyber Protocol | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack | Add-On | 10% off | DWG*
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% off | DWG*
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Carnival Games | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Civilizaiton VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Control | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Control Expansion 1 “The Foundation” | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Control Expansion 2 “AWE” | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Control Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Control Ultimate Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Crackdown 3 | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Crimson Spires | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Spotlight Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Disintegration | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | DWG*
- Disneyland Adventures | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 85% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Bundles Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Duke Nukem Forever | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Dyna Bomb 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | DWG*
- EA Family Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Bundles Sale
- Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Spotlight Sale
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising | Xbox Game Pass | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Endurance: Space Action | Xbox One X Enhanced | 35% off | Spotlight Sale
- Fable Anniversary (Back Compat) | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Fable II (Back Compat) | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Fable III (Back Compat) | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Faery: Legends of Avalon | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | DWG*
- Far Cry 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | DWG*
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Bundles Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Bundles Sale
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Bundles Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Bundles Sale
- Far Cry Primal | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | DWG*
- FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- For The King | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 65% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island | Add-On | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions | Add-On | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle | Add-On | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 65% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- From Earth to Heaven | Xbox One X Enhanced | 33% off | Spotlight Sale
- Gems of War Intermediate Pack 1 | Add-On | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War Starter Pack 1 | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Advanced Pack 1 | Add-On | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Advanced Pack 2 | Add-On | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Guild Champion | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Guild Elite | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Guild Hero | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Intermediate Pack 2 | Add-On | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Lapina Avatar Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Mini VIP Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Starter Pack 2 | Add-On | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Wild Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gems of War – Withering Touch Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Get Even | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ghostrunner | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ghostrunner: Complete Edition | Smart Delivery | 20% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ghostrunner: Halloween Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ghostrunner: Jack’s Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ghostrunner: Metal Ox Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ghostrunner: Neon Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ghostrunner: Project_Hel | Add-On | 20% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ghostrunner: Winter Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Golf With Your Friends | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- GreedFall | Smart Delivery | 60% off | DWG*
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Grow: Song of the Evertree | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Halo 3: ODST | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Halo – Reach | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Historical Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- How To Survive 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Bundles Sale
- Indivisible | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Indivisible – Razmi Challenges | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1 Pass | Add-On | 20% off | Spotlight Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 2 Pass | Add-On | 20% off | Spotlight Sale
- Journey to the Savage Planet | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- King’s Bounty II | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Bundles Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Bundles Sale
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | Bundles Sale
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cyber Protocol | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Spotlight Sale
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Little Nightmares II | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Lost Odyssey | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Mafia II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Mafia: Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition | EA Play | 60% off | Bundles Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Bundles Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Bundles Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Bundles Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Bundles Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- Memories of Mars | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Metro Redux Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Bundles Sale
- Metro Saga Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Bundles Sale
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe Game of the Year Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Premium Deluxe Game of the Year Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Game of the Year Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 20% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Bundles Sale
- Misadventures PB Winterbottom | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- MLB The Show 22 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition – Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- MLB The Show 22 Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | DWG*
- MLB The Show 22 Xbox Series X|S | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Bundles Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Bundles Sale
- Moon Raider and Sweet Witches Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Bundles Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Bundles Sale
- Motorbike Racing Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Bundles Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Bundles Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 90% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass | Add-On | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2 | Add-On | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3 | Add-On | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 4 | Add-On | 35% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Necropolis | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Bundles Sale
- OlliOlli World | Smart Delivery | 35% off | DWG*
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition | Smart Delivery | 35% off | DWG*
- One Piece: Burning Blood | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | DWG*
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | Xbox Game Pass | 85% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | DWG*
- Open Country | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ori: The Collection | Smart Delivery | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Bundles Sale
- Paw Patrol Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Bundles Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score DLC Bundle! | Add-On | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Game Bundle | Add-On | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection | Add-On | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- Portal Knights | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Portal Knights – Druids, Furfolk, and Relic Defense | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and Rifts | Add-On | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Prey | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Quantum Break | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | DWG*
- Rare Replay | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Rayman Legends | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- ReCore | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Bundles Sale
- Resident Evil Triple Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Bundles Sale
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Bundles Sale
- REZ PLZ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- RiMS Racing x WRC 10 Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- RiMS Racing x WRC 10 Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ryse: Legendary Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Sam & Max Save the World | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | DWG*
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space | Xbox One X Enhanced | 20% off | DWG*
- SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- ScreamRide | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Bundles Sale
- Sea of Thieves | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Bundles Sale
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Siegecraft Commander | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Skyforge: 105 000 Argents | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Skyforge: 11750 Argents | Add-On | 15% off | Spotlight Sale
- Skyforge: 24000 Argents | Add-On | 20% off | Spotlight Sale
- Skyforge: 50 000 Argents | Add-On | 20% off | Spotlight Sale
- Skyforge: 6000 Argents | Add-On | 15% off | Spotlight Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Bundles Sale
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Soul Axiom | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Space Crew | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Spec Ops The Line | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Stela | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Stubs (1,000) for MLB The Show 22 | Add-On | 20% off | DWG*
- Stubs (11,000) for MLB The Show 22 | Add-On | 40% off | DWG*
- Stubs (150,000) for MLB The Show 22 | Add-On | 50% off | DWG*
- Stubs (24,000) for MLB The Show 22 | Add-On | 40% off | DWG*
- Stubs (5,000) for MLB The Show 22 | Add-On | 30% off | DWG*
- Stubs (67,500) for MLB The Show 22 | Add-On | 50% off | DWG*
- Sunset Overdrive | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tales from the Borderlands | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Originals Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Terraria | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The BioWare Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Bundles Sale
- The Bunker | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified (Hangar 6 R&D) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Childs Sight | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Dark Eye Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Bundles Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack | Smart Delivery | 45% off | Bundles Sale
- The Darkness | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Darkness II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The FMV Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Bundles Sale
- The Jackbox Party Quadpack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Bundles Sale
- The Jackbox Party Quintpack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Bundles Sale
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Bundles Sale
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Bundles Sale
- The LEGO Games Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Bundles Sale
- The Long Reach | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass | Add-On | 20% off | DWG*
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos | Add-On | 35% off | DWG*
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon | Add-On | 35% off | DWG*
- The Quarry for Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Quarry – Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Sims 4 Back to School Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler Stuff | Add-On | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff | Add-On | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- The Sims 4 Fun Outside Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- The Sims 4 Live Lavishly Bundle | Add-On | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- The Sims – Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky Stuff | Add-On | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass | Add-On | 20% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Bundles Sale
- Torment: Tides of Numenera | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Twin Mirror | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tyd wag vir Niemand | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Underworld Ascendant | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Unravel Yarny Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Bundles Sale
- Unturned | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Vaporum | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Virginia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Wasteland Remastered | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Bundles Sale
- Will Die Alone | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Woodle Tree Adventures | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- World of Simulators Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Bundles Sale
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Bundles Sale
- WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Bundles Sale
- WRC Collection Vol. 2 Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- WRC Collection Vol. 2 Xbox Series X|S | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Bundles Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers Pass | Add-On | 35% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- WWE 2K22 for Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- WWE 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- XCOM 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack | Add-On | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen | Add-On | 90% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- XCOM Enemy Within | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- XCOM: 2 Resistance Warrior Pack | Add-On | 60% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Bundles Sale
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
