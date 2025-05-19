Harvard unknowingly paid just over $27 for a real "Magna Carta" from centuries ago

Image by Pixabay via Pexels

British researchers have discovered that a document long thought to be just a copy of Magna Carta at Harvard Law School is actually a rare original from the year 1300. This finding was made by experts from King’s College London and the University of East Anglia (UEA), confirming that the document—known as HLS MS 172—is one of only seven surviving originals issued by King Edward I.

The Magna Carta has played a huge role in shaping laws and rights, influencing major legal documents like the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It has been a symbol of freedom and justice for centuries.

Harvard Law School bought HLS MS 172 in 1946 for just $27.50, according to its records. Before that, a Royal Air Force war veteran sold it at an auction in London for £42, thinking it was an old, damaged copy from 1327.

Professor David Carpenter, a medieval history expert at King’s College London, called the discovery incredible. “Harvard’s Magna Carta deserves celebration, not as some mere copy, stained and faded, but as an original of one of the most significant documents in world constitutional history,” he said.

Carpenter came across HLS MS 172 while studying unofficial copies of Magna Carta. After spotting key similarities between this document and verified originals, he teamed up with Professor Nicholas Vincent of UEA to investigate further.

Vincent stressed the document’s importance, calling Magna Carta “a totem of liberty, central to our sense of who we are.” He noted that it remains one of the most famous and influential legal texts in history.

To confirm its authenticity, researchers used special imaging techniques, such as ultraviolet light and spectral analysis. Their results showed that HLS MS 172 perfectly matched the text of other verified originals. They also traced its origins, suggesting it was once issued to Appleby, a former parliamentary borough in Westmorland, England.

Jonathan Zittrain, Harvard Law School’s Vice Dean for Library and Information Services, spoke about the value of historical artifacts like this. “A physical artifact like this one offers a special and profound reminder of the ways in which the rule of law has grown and strengthened over centuries,” he said.

Amanda Watson, Assistant Dean for Library and Information Services, praised the teamwork involved in the discovery. “Behind every scholarly revelation stands the essential work of librarians who not only collect and preserve materials but create pathways that otherwise would remain hidden,” she said.

This finding confirms Magna Carta’s lasting impact on legal history and offers scholars new insights into its journey from England to the U.S. Researchers believe it may have once belonged to Air Vice-Marshal Forster Maynard, a World War I flying ace, and may have passed through the hands of abolitionist campaigners Thomas and John Clarkson.

Now officially recognized as an original Magna Carta, HLS MS 172 is considered one of the most valuable historical documents in the world. Harvard Law School continues to study it, adding to the understanding of its legacy in constitutional history.

Source: Harvard Law School (link1, link2), University of East Anglia, King's College London

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.