Here are all the new features Microsoft added to Teams in July 2025

A couple of days ago, we detailed all the new features that Microsoft introduced in Excel during the month of July 2025. Now, right on cue, the company has published the change log for Teams, as usual, and it is expectedly massive.

Starting off with platform enhancements, we have a couple of items. The search bar will now surface suggestions for apps and agents dynamically too as you are typing. In addition, it is now easier to share agents: you can either click on the share icon as you hover over an agent profile, or you can open +Apps from the three-dot menu of an agent chat and right-click to share it.

On the chat and collaboration front, Copilot Chat is now just a click away, as it will be pinned to the top of your chat list. Other improvements include the ability to trigger pre-configured workflows through emoji reactions, search for specific emoji, customize the size of your notifications, and a revamped chat and channels experience in the Education variant of Teams for a more streamlined UX.

Switching gears to meetings, webinars, and town halls, the interpreter is now generally available. This paid service enables multilingual communication through real-time speech-to-speech conversions. Two hours of usage per month are bundled at no additional cost if you have a Microsoft 365 Copilot license, but you'll have to pay more for additional usage. Similarly, sign language mode is now available, and so are intelligent meeting recaps for unscheduled town hall events on Android, and the ability to raise hands in town halls. Other enhancements to town halls include "ultra-low" latencies, new IT admin policies, and support for polls.

When it comes to workplace improvements for Places and Teams Rooms, the latter now packs facial recognition through Cloud IntelliFrame, along with insights for shared spaces in the Pro Management portal for IT admins.

In addition, the following hardware is now Teams certified:

Biamp Ceiling Mic & 4K Camera System for Medium and Large Teams Rooms

Biamp All-in-One Video Bar Parlé VBC 2500a Teams Rooms System

Biamp Audio Conference Bar and 4K Camera Teams Rooms System

Notably, this isn't the entire change log, you can head over to Microsoft's lengthy blog post here to find out what's new for security, Teams Phone, and frontline worker solutions.