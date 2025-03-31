Here are more details about the rumored glass-like UI redesign in iOS 19

Multiple reports have indicated that with the next iOS update—iOS 19—Apple is planning for a significant UI overhaul. Reports suggest that Apple could heavily incorporate the glass-like design of visionOS's UI into iOS 19. Some information related to this was shared earlier this year with the purported new Camera app UI.

Recently, Jon Prosser from the YouTube channel Front Page Tech shared some mockups of how apps and features might look in iOS 19. Prosser claimed that the mockups he showed were based on his trusted sources and were the "real deal." However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman quickly quashed these rumors, saying the mockups aren't the actual representation of the iOS 19 UI.

Now, in his latest Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Gurman has shared some more details about the upcoming UI changes in iOS 19. He mentions that the new design project is codenamed "Solarium," which, by the way, means "a room with glass walls and ceiling that lets in natural light."

The codename "Solarium" seems fitting for the glass-like design changes expected in iOS 19. Gurman previously stated that the iOS 19 redesign would be Apple's biggest visual overhaul since iOS 7. The company aims to ditch the flat appearance introduced in 2013 and adopt a more modern interface, similar to what it already implemented in visionOS.

AI depiction of Solarium

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 19 at the upcoming WWDC event, scheduled for Monday, June 9, this year. The first iOS 19 beta should be immediately pushed to the developers after the announcement, which is when the world will get to know what exact glass-like change Apple has made to iOS. There are rumors that Apple may have subtly hinted at these UI changes in its WWDC logo.