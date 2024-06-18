Here are the exclusive features you get with Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs

June 18, 2024, marked the launch of the first wave of Copilot+ PCs, a new generation of Windows 11 computers powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X Series processors. These devices promise a lot: improved efficiency, better battery life, and exclusive features.

If you plan to buy a Copilot+ PC, here is everything you will get that is not available to peasants with Intel and AMD-based non-Copilot+ computers. Those two companies are also preparing their own Copilpt+ PC-ready chips in the form of Lunar Lake and Ryzen AI 300 series, but for now, all the features below are only available on the new Windows on ARM devices.

Cocreator in Paint

This feature makes boring AI image generation slightly more personal. You can start doodling on the canvas in Paint and Cocreator will harness the power of AI to complement your drawing with more details. It also applies your edits, adjusting the output in real-time.

Note that Cocreator requires signing in with a Microsoft Account.

Image Restyle and Creator

This part of the Microsoft Photos app applies AI-based filters to your photos. You can pick one of the pre-built filters or describe your own using text prompts.

Like Cocreator in Paint, Image Restyle requires a Microsoft Account.

Live Captions and Translate

Copilot+ PCs can use their Neural Processing Units to process any audio going through your computer and generate live captions or translate them from 44 languages to English (other languages are not yet supported). You can try Live Captions by enabling the feature from the Start menu and listening to any foreign-language audio.

Windows Studio Effects

These effects can help you look best during video calls or recording videos. You can apply background blur, reduce surrounding noise, use various filters, adjust lights, correct eye contact (good when reading from a teleprompter), and more. You can preview Windows Studio Effects from the Quick Settings menu in the notification area.

Recall

Recall is the only feature that is not available today. It was supposed to be the biggest thing, but its misfired launch and privacy issues forced Microsoft to delay Recall and get back to the drawing board. In a nutshell, Recall is a feature that gives your computer photographic memory - it literally snapshots everything you do on your computer so you can rewind at any time and search for things using natural language.

The first Copilot+ PCs include models from Microsoft itself (the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7), Samsung, ASUS, Lenovo, and more.

You can learn more about the exclusive Copilot+ PC features in a post on the official Windows Blog.