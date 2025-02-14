Here are the new "evil" myth units of Age of Mythology: Retold Immortal Pillars expansion

The Age of Mythology: Retold development team from Microsoft has been teasing the Immortal Pillars expansion since the launch of the real-time strategy game's remaster. The expansion is set to bring a new campaign, new gods, new units, and more from Chinese mythology. Its new Myth units are inspired by the Four Perils and Auspicious Beasts. Today, the developer released a new expansion deep dive that delves into the "evil" Myth units that will be available to players.

Up first is the Qiongqi, a unit that looks very much like a tiger with wings, available for Houtu followers in the Classical Age. It's described as having fast attacks but with slow movement speeds. To help with mobility, it can use flight as an ability, letting it catch up with enemies or quickly retreat when needed after skirmishes.

Next arrives the Taotie, a Heroic Age unit for followers of Nüba. This is a unique one, as it's the first Age of Mythology unit that can actually eat units. The more human units it eats, the larger it grows, "eventually reaching absurd sizes." It also has the special ability to breath fire upon enemies, with the effect being larger depending on how many units it has consumed.

Meanwhile, Heroic Age unit of the Goumang, the Taowu, will come in as a large building wrecker. Though its movement speed is quite slow like with other siege units, its special ability ramps that up for a short time, letting the unit charge through enemy units in battles.

Lastly, the Hundun is coming in as a Mythic Age unit of the Huangdi. This unique-looking faceless creature with six legs and four wings comes touting two special abilities:

The first ability, Chaotic Fear, causes enemy units to flee in random directions. If that isn’t enough, its second ability, Banish, sends all units within a conical area into a void. They blink out of existence for a few moments, and return battered, by unseen forces.

Following this reveal of the Four Perils of Immortal Pillars, the development team is probably looking to unveil the good guys' Myth units next week.

Pre-orders for Age of Mythology: Retold - Immortal Pillars are now available across the Microsoft Store and Steam with a $19.99 price tag. The expansion is releasing on March 4. This is the same day that the real-time strategy game launches on the PlayStation 5.