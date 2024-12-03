Here are the new features Microsoft Store received in 2024

During 2024, the Microsoft Store app on Windows 11 and 10 received numerous updates packed with new features, improvements, fixes, and performance improvements. As the year heads into its sunset, Microsoft decided to recap the most notable updates for its app marketplace on Windows 11 and 10.

One of the biggest changes was the reworked Library section, which is now split into two: Update and Library. The former is dedicated to app updates with proper changelogs and version numbers, while the latter lets you browse all the content you own, including apps, games, movies, and more. For those with massive libraries, the Microsoft Store made it easier to find the necessary content with a dedicated search bar.

Product listing pages also received some love. For one, there is a reworked install progress bar with the app's size and completion percentage, which is extra convenient for large apps and especially games. Speaking of games, there are now improved categories and quick links that let you jump to any genre with a single click. Also, trailers are now played automatically when you open a product page (a hero image is shown if there is no trailer).

There are also invisible but still important changes. Microsoft says that underlying optimizations improved the app's performance and reduced the launch time by up to 25%. Developers also fixed various bugs causing app downloads to hang, resulting in a 50% reduction in failed downloads.

Other Microsoft Store changes include a revamped web installation experience, Win32 app support for web installers, improved search and recommendations, and more. Also, Microsoft held its annual Microsoft Store App Awards contents (check out its winners here) and welcomed a bunch of popular apps to the Microsoft Store, such as ChatGPT, Arc, Fantastical, and others.

You can read more about the recent Microsoft Store changes in a blog post on the official website.