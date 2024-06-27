Here's a look at what could be the first-party cases for the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 on July 10 at the Unpacked event in Paris. Other products such as the Galaxy Watch7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds3 series, are expected to debut at the event.

Previous leaks and rumors have already given us a fair idea of what to expect in terms of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 design and features. Dummy units have shown that the Galaxy Z Fold6 will come with a wider outer display and symmetrical bezels. The display crease is also expected to be there, and the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 are expected to launch in multiple new color options.

Now, thanks to tipster Mystery Lupin on X, we have our first look at what could be the official cases of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6. The tipster shared a gallery of images in which both premium foldables are nestled inside their protective cases.

Gallery: Leaked first-party cases of Galaxy Z Flip6

The images show off the Galaxy Z Flip6 inside a key ring case, available in deep blue, gray, and green colors. The camera rings in the leaked images of the cases appear to be more pronounced, which could be because previous leaks have highlighted that this year, the Galaxy Z Flip6 will come with upgraded cameras. Besides, the camera rings are also color-matched to the back of the Galaxy Z Flip6.

Gallery: Leaked first-party cases of Galaxy Z Fold6

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is shown off inside three different cases in the leaked images. There is an S-Pen case, which also suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold6 won't be coming with an S-Pen built-in. One of the cases is a bit interesting as it features both the kickstand and hand grip.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 are expected to hit the store shelves by late July, sometime around July 21 and 22.