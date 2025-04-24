Here's a round up of the talks you can tune into at Google I/O 2025 next month

With Google I/O less than a month away (May 20-21), the search giant has released a schedule of the event. While many people tune into the main keynote event, there will be more than this live-streamed this year, and it looks like there are plenty of interesting talks to tune into.

Kicking the event off will be the main keynote, which is due to start at 10 AM PST on May 20 and will run for two hours until 12 PM. At this event, expect to hear lots about artificial intelligence, Android, and Chrome. Following this, at 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM PST will be the Developer keynote, where Google will get more into the gritty technical details.

Speaking for 30 minutes between 3:30 PM and 4 PM PST is Demis Hassabis, Google’s artificial intelligence head. He will be discussing the frontiers of artificial intelligence. This chat will definitely be something to watch for everyone out there who is deeply interested in AI.

The other events are as follows:

May 20, 2025

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM PST

What’s new in Android

Category: Android | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

What’s new in Chrome

Category: Web | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

What’s new in Google Cloud

Category: Cloud | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM PST

Google’s AI stack for developers

Category: AI | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

What’s new in Google Play

Category: Android | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

What’s new in web

Category: Web | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

What’s new in Firebase

Category: Cloud | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

May 21, 2025

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM PST

Accelerate your development with the Gemini API

Category: AI | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

What’s new in Android development tools

Category: Android | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

What’s new in web UI

Category: Web | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

Automate your work and integrate with Google Workspace

Category: Cloud | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST

What’s new in the Gemmaverse

Category: AI | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

Adaptive Android development makes your app shine across devices

Category: Android | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

What’s new in Angular

Category: Web | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

What’s new in Flutter

Category: Cloud | Type: Keynote | Livestream available

You can find out more about all these events from the Explore Google I/O 2025 webpage. On the days of the event, just head over to the Google I/O website and you’ll be able to tune in.