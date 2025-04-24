Here's a round up of the talks you can tune into at Google I/O 2025 next month

With Google I/O less than a month away (May 20-21), the search giant has released a schedule of the event. While many people tune into the main keynote event, there will be more than this live-streamed this year, and it looks like there are plenty of interesting talks to tune into.
Kicking the event off will be the main keynote, which is due to start at 10 AM PST on May 20 and will run for two hours until 12 PM. At this event, expect to hear lots about artificial intelligence, Android, and Chrome. Following this, at 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM PST will be the Developer keynote, where Google will get more into the gritty technical details.
Speaking for 30 minutes between 3:30 PM and 4 PM PST is Demis Hassabis, Google’s artificial intelligence head. He will be discussing the frontiers of artificial intelligence. This chat will definitely be something to watch for everyone out there who is deeply interested in AI.
The other events are as follows:
May 20, 2025
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM PST
What’s new in Android
Category: Android | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
What’s new in Chrome
Category: Web | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
What’s new in Google Cloud
Category: Cloud | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
4:30 PM – 5:30 PM PST
Google’s AI stack for developers
Category: AI | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
What’s new in Google Play
Category: Android | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
What’s new in web
Category: Web | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
What’s new in Firebase
Category: Cloud | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
May 21, 2025
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM PST
Accelerate your development with the Gemini API
Category: AI | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
What’s new in Android development tools
Category: Android | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
What’s new in web UI
Category: Web | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
Automate your work and integrate with Google Workspace
Category: Cloud | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST
What’s new in the Gemmaverse
Category: AI | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
Adaptive Android development makes your app shine across devices
Category: Android | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
What’s new in Angular
Category: Web | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
What’s new in Flutter
Category: Cloud | Type: Keynote | Livestream available
You can find out more about all these events from the Explore Google I/O 2025 webpage. On the days of the event, just head over to the Google I/O website and you’ll be able to tune in.
0 Comments - Add comment