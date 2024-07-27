Here's how much the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 may cost you

We are just a few weeks away from the Made By Google event scheduled for August 13, where Google is expected to take the wraps off the Pixel 9 series. It is also rumored that we may also see the debut of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Pixel Watch 3.

A lot has already been leaked about the Pixel 9 series, from their design to their color options to their camera upgrades, to their displays, etc. Even the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has also had its fair share of leaks and rumors, with a recent leak showing off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with slimmer inner bezels.

Recently, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 also joined the party, and some promo materials for the upcoming earbuds from Google were also leaked. The promos showed off the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 from all angles, sporting a slightly different design. However, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 was spotted with the same egg-shaped case as its previous version.

Now, a fresh leak has popped up, courtesy of Dealabs, that gives us a peek into the pricing of the upcoming Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. The best part is that it appears that Dealabs have gotten their hands on not only the European pricing but also the US and UK pricing as well. And long story short, it seems like you may have to pay a bit more this year for the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 would allegedly cost $229 in the USD, €249 in the EU, and £219 in the UK. For comparison, the previous generation Pixel Buds were sold for $199 in the US, £199 in the UK, and €229 in the EU. So, this year, it is speculated that Google has raised the prices of its Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Moreover, the official color names of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have also been leaked. Notably, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in four colors, and their official names will be: Hazel, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony.

This is a bit different from an earlier leak, which suggested Haze, Porcelain, Raspberry, and Mojito to be the names of the colors. Details about specifications are still under wraps at the moment.