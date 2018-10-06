Here's how to check if you lost any data after the October 2018 Update and what to do next

Following a number of quality control issues with the October 2018 Update for Windows 10, Microsoft finally paused its rollout. Most severe among them was the loss of data for some users, and this was also Microsoft's officially stated reason for halting its rollout.

A new series of tweets by Windows Insider Program head Dona Sarkar shed some light on what users should now do. Firstly, in order to check if you've lost any data as a result of the update, you can simply head over to the Documents folder on your PC. If you still have files there, you weren't one of the unfortunate few to have been affected. If there are none, then, sorry bud, you've been jinxed.

Thankfully, there do seem to be some things you can do, and your data might be recoverable. As Dona points out, the first thing you should do is contact Microsoft support, as they might be able to, as she puts it, "get you back to a good state."

If all else fails, as enterprising Windows users found out, the bug causing the issue deletes your files, but does not move or overwrite them. That means that freely available third-party software like Recuva may be able to recover them for you.

Here's hoping Microsoft figures out what the problem is, and has a fix by Patch Tuesday next week.

